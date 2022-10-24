PLEASANT HILL — Returning all-state placekicker Gabe Plascencia pulled the potential game-winning 37-yard field goal attempt just a bit wide left with two seconds remaining and College of San Mateo fell Friday night to a dramatic second half comeback at Diablo Valley College, 23-21.
The Bulldogs (1-1 Bay 6, 6-1, overall) led, 21-0, at halftime — but could not contain host DVC in the second half and lost for the first time in 2022.
The host Vikings (2-0, 5-2) scored 23 unanswered points, completing the winning 56-yard drive with 1:35 left in the game on a 3-yard run by Gavin Cribb.
After the ensuing kickoff, CSM quarterback Richie Watts, operating with no timeouts, led the Bulldogs from their own 17 to a first down on the DVC 20 with seven seconds left in the game. Watts completed three passes to Raymello Murphy, two to Jeremiah Patterson, and one to Jamal East; then scrambled 13 yards and out of bounds to set-up the crucial final field goal attempt.
Head coach Tim Tulloch elected to go with his ace kicker at that point, having exhausted his timeouts during the previous seven-minute DVC TD drive. Plascencia has connected from 45 yards this season and led the NorCal National Division in kick scoring points. A throw to the end zone might have taken too much time and the clock could have run out with a completion in the field of play.
CSM had led 21-0, driving 60 yards (all by rusher Ezra Moleni) in nine plays on its opening drive. Chabot threatened early in the second quarter, driving to the Bulldogs one yard line. But Vikings quarterback Joey Aguilar was hurried and intercepted on the four by Tyrice Ivy, who streaked 96 yards with the theft for a 14-0 CSM lead.
Following a 3-and-out by DVC, The Bulldogs took their next possession 61 yards, with Moleni getting his tenth TD of the year from the two (leading the NorCal National Division). The Vikings had initially stifled that drive, forcing CSM into a punting situation. A bad snap on the kick attempt forced punter Caleb Ojeda to pick up the ball and run — which he did for 43 yards to the DVC 14.
Moleni was the game’s top rusher, with 95 yards on 19 carries. He leads NorCal National players with 684 yards and 97.7 per game average.
Diablo Valley took over in the second half, however, scoring on each of its possessions.
The Vikings finally got on the board on a field goal with 8:37 left in the third period, then connected on a 69-yard pass play from Jordan Cooke to Javoni Gardere to get back into the game at 21-10. Cribb ran in from the one on the next DVC possession to make it 21-17 with a minute left in the third quarter. Diablo Valley took seven minutes with its fourth quarter possession before Cribb scored the winning TD, allowing the Bulldogs just 1:35 and no timeouts to work with.
The unusual Bay 6 race now has DVC alone at the top for the first time, at 2-0, after Laney knocked off defending state champion City College of San Francisco, 28-23, on Saturday. CSM defeated Laney, 20-8, in the Bay 6 opener. CSM, Chabot, and CCSF, Laney, and Chabot are all 1-1 — with the latter duo yet to face Diablo Valley.
CSM remains very much alive in the Bay 6 race and for the wild card spot in the state playoffs, having the top RPI in that regard after competing the only 5-0 non-league campaign by a National (state playoff) Division team in Northern California. San Mateo next hosts Chabot (1-1, 2-5) Saturday at 1 p.m.
