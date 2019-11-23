The Bulldogs, at 10-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state by the JC Athletic Bureau, is the No. 1 seed in the Northern California playoffs and will host fourth-seeded Fresno (8-2) Saturday at noon.
The winner advances to the Nor Cal finals with a spot in the state championship game Dec. 14 in Bakersfield on the line. American River, the third seed, will be at second-seeded Modesto in the other Nor Cal semifinal game.
CSM has beaten all three teams in the semifinals this season.
The Bulldogs beat Fresno 17-3 in Week 4 Sept. 28. The Rams would go on to lose to American River 9-3 the following week, but ended the season on a five-game winning streak.
Much like the first game, expect this one to be a defensive battle. CSM and Fresno ranked No. 3 and No. 4 in the state, respectively, in points allowed — the Bulldogs give up 11.6 points per game, the Rams allow 12.8.
Foothill College, ranked No. 21 in the state and captured the American Pacific 7 Conference championship and was a perfect 10-0 during the regular season, will be at No. 22 Reedley (9-1) for the American Championship Bowl at 1 .m. Saturday. Shasta (7-3) will be at City College of San Francisco (7-3) at noon Saturday in the Golden State Bowl.
