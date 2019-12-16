The season’s only loss was a heartbreaker for the College of San Mateo Bulldogs.
In a showdown of two undefeated teams for the California Community College Athletic Association Football State Championship, the Bulldogs fell 31-14 to Southern California champion Riverside Saturday at Bakersfield College.
Through two previous wins in the regional playoffs en route a Northern California championship, CSM hadn’t surrendered a point. One wayward quarter against Bakersfield (13-0 overall), however, is all it took to rain on the Bulldogs’ season of destiny.
“When you step back and reflect what a special year that we’ve had, it just says so much about the character of the guys in our locker room,” Bulldogs head coach Tim Tulloch said. “They are one of the most special groups to come through our doors in the 23 years I’ve been here. I’m just so proud to have been able to coach them.”
CSM (12-1) struck first on freshman quarterback Luke Bottari’s 6-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. But Riverside responded, scoring three touchdowns in the second quarter to take over the game.
After Riverside’s Ricardo Chavez booted a 29-yard field goal to cut CSM’s lead to 7-3 near the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs’ first possession of the second went wayward in a hurry. Jermaine Jackson fumbled at the CSM 18. Two plays later, Riverside took the lead 10-7 on a 16-yard run by Thomas Kinslow.
CSM had a chance to tie it later in the quarter, but a temperamental snap doomed kicker Connor Sullivan to miss a 36-yard field goal attempt. Riverside then flipped the field, needing just seven plays to go 80 yards, capped by a Jacob Barlage 29-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Retzlaff to up the lead to 17-7.
“Football is such a momentum game,” Tulloch said. “And at that point in the game, it swung Riverside’s way. And once it gets going, sometimes it’s hard to stop.”
The backbreaker came on the final play of the half. With Bakersfield positioned with first-and-goal at the Bulldogs’ 2, CSM stopped running back Elijah Bennett for a 1-yard gain. Then on second down, the defense looked as though it would come up with a pivotal stand, but running back Cameron Bausley bounced off the right tackle and swinging wide to break two tackles to dance into the end zone.
Bottari was standing on the far end of the sideline, but was already in celebration mode in interpreting the play as a CSM stop.
“I remember the guys around me going: ‘Yes, let’s go!’” Bottari said. “We were basically walking back to the locker room and then I heard ‘touchdown’ over the loudspeaker, and I was like: What just happened?”
CSM’s mighty defense — finishing the year ranks fifth in the state in fewest yards per game allowed — still showed up with two behemoth stops in the second half.
Midway through the third quarter, Riverside faced first-and-goal from the CSM 4. After a first-down stop by Juston DeWitt, and a second-down stop by Trey Smith, Riverside went to the air. That third-down chuck was intercepted by Smith, his second of the year, in the end zone to set up a CSM score.
Bottari scrapped for a fourth-down conversion with a 2-yard run to sustain the drive, then later completed a third-down pass to Tre Hines for 31 yards to put the ball at the Riverside 1. Three plays later, Bottari punched it in with a 1-yard run to close to within 24-14.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Riverside again advanced into the red zone. But first-and-goal from the 3 was met by a clutch goal-line stand. Four rush plays were held in check, with fourth-down from the 1 getting stopped by freshman defensive end Hame Vea Fotofili to force a turnover on downs.
“Our guys wouldn’t budge and inch,” Tulloch said. “You find out about the character of your team on the goal line. … Our guys were right there. And they have so much to be proud of.”
CSM got stopped short of midfield, turning the ball over on downs. The Bulldogs’ defense gave Bottari the ball back after a Riverside punt at the CSM 14. Three plays later, however, Bottari was intercepted by Rey Estes, who returned it for a pick-6 with 4:50 to play.
“As a team, honestly, it was a heartbreaker,” Bottari said. “It wasn’t just a loss. It was truly a heartbreaker. We didn’t have our best first half but we really showed our true colors in the second half. … I think that team spirit is what defined us all year.”
For Riverside head coach Tom Craft, this marks his fourth state title as a head coach. He won three while at Palmar College, including his first one in 1991 when Tulloch played for him. Craft also served as offensive coordinator at Mt. San Antonio College when the Mounties defeated CSM in the 2009 State Championship Game.
Prior to the Bulldogs departing for Bakersfield, Tulloch gave an impassioned speech following Wednesday’s practice about how this year’s CSM team — with its program record 12 straight wins to start the year — would be something its players would remember for the rest of their lives.
Tulloch, having been there, wrapped up the 2019 campaign by putting that sentiment in perspective by saying what sets the memorable teams apart.
“The teams that were just a little bit different,” Tulloch said. “And the relationships you have with those guys are the ones you have for a lifetime … and this is one of those teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.