Friday dawned and I was more than little excited. Nearly two years removed from a real, count-it, in-season football game, the first “normal” season since 2018-19 was scheduled to begin.
And then chaos ensued. The day opened with a scathing opinion column from SFGate.com sports editor Alex Schultz on Serra head football coach Patrick Walsh and the team’s COVID issues that were going to affect the Padres’ game against North Coast Section power Pittsburg.
At about noon, air quality around the Bay Area became the talking point as coaches and members of media started calling, texting and emailing around to see how the smoke from the wildfires burning in the state would affect kickoffs.
Steve Sell, Aragon head coach and also the representative for PAL football, said in a text that all games involving PAL teams, both junior varsity and varsity, were on smoke watch. The Peninsula wasn’t the only league to be affected — although all varsity games that were scheduled were played.
We were the lucky ones. Teams and games in the East Bay, including the much-ballyhooed Serra-Pittsburg meeting, were scuttled because of air quality. Reports say both schools did what they could to reschedule that game but, in the end, no date could be agreed on and the game was canceled.
Lots of games in the East Bay and up to the Sac-Joaquin Section were postponed, canceled or rescheduled as well.
We’ve gotten used to the smoke issues over the last several years, but in those instances, the end of seasons were affected. That’s in late October, early November. This is just the season opener and we’re already dealing with it.
As I was walking out of Hillsdale following Terra Nova’s 14-13 win, I ran into Brett Stevenson, longtime basketball coach and assistant principal at the school. When I asked him if we’re going to go through this all season, he replied in the affirmative.
“It’s the new normal,” he said.
If it’s not one thing, it’s another.
***
Let me just say here that I understand I’m talking about sports when there is so much devastation going on in our state. Many in the fire zones would love nothing better than to be heading out to their kids’ sporting events on a Friday night.
In no way am I trying to compare inconvenience with the true horrors that are going on around the state. Everyone, in one way or another, is being affected. Obviously, some more than others.
So if you have friends or relatives, or even yourself, who are dealing with the destruction of the fires, my heart goes out to you and them, and know that I don’t take this stuff lightly.
***
I’ve gotten a lot of questions over the last several days about fans attending high school sporting events on the Peninsula. The answer is: depends on which game you plan on attending.
At the public schools in the Peninsula Athletic League, fans for outdoor events are welcome, essentially without restrictions.
Planning on attending a volleyball match? You’ll have to wear a mask.
But even then, use your own discretion when attending events. As I walked into the Terra Nova-Hillsdale football game Friday night, I was looking around at the people already inside the stadium as to what the mask rule was. When I got in, I asked Hillsdale athletic director James Madison what the policy was, since he was wearing a mask. He told me the rules were outdoor events did not require masks, but he was wearing one because of the sheer amount of people in attendance.
But unless you’re family and you all live in the same household, don’t plan on attending Serra football games or water polo matches. A message on the school’s athletic website says only family members from the same household are allowed.
At Menlo School, all spectators 12 or older must be fully vaccinated and must show proof, according to a message posted on its website. In addition, you must also still wear a mask, except when eating or drinking. Only family members in the same household are allowed to attend indoor sporting events at the school.
The best advice I can give: call the host school and see what its policy is.
***
A lot of bragging rights are on the line this week in girls’ volleyball. In Atherton, public school power Menlo-Atherton will face off against its two private school rivals. The Bears will host Sacred Heart Prep at 6:30 tonight. Thursday, Menlo School will enter the Bears’ lair for another 6:30 p.m. start.
Then, there is the “Battle of Belmont” as Notre Dame-Belmont will make the short trip up Ralston Avenue and hang a left at Alameda de las Pulgas to face rival Carlmont at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
***
There is a schedule change for football this weekend as El Camino at Capuchino was moved to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Originally scheduled to face each other Friday, the game was initially moved to Thursday — one of three games on the PAL schedule this season slated for Thursday because of a dearth of officials.
But because the Carlmont-El Camino season opener, slated for last Friday night, was moved to Saturday because of COVID issues, the Colts were no longer eligible to play Thursday.
As such, that Thursday game, which was originally scheduled for Friday, is now kicking off Saturday night.
Did you get all that?
In another scheduling quirk, Mills will host Monta Vista-Cupertino Friday — at 6 p.m.
***
University of Oregon football released its official depth chart on Twitter Monday. Guess who is slated to start at the X receiver spot when the Ducks host Fresno State in their season opener Saturday?
Former Menlo-Atherton standout Troy Franklin.
