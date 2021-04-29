San Mateo County will host its fourth Community and COVID Town Hall meeting Thursday from 3—5 p.m.
“Community and COVID 4th Town Hall: A Year Later” will provide residents a chance to discuss challenges they are facing, community growth and opportunities for continued support.
The town hall will take place via Zoom and people are asked to register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LhLL_pxJQFyBArQOZDlFVQ. Spanish interpretation will be available. The event is hosted by the San Mateo County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services' Diversity and Equity Council.
For more information or registration support, people can contact Frances Lobos at flobos@smcgov.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.