Mystery is shrouding the San Mateo Main Library with a piece of covered artwork. But don’t fret, all will be revealed soon. A piece of art by American painter Sam Francis will soon be unveiled. The unveiling will take place 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7 at the mezzanine level of the library, 55 W. 20th Ave. in San Mateo.
Catholic Healthcare West awarded Hunt Construction Group the contract to rebuild Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City. The project — a four-story, 148,000-square-foot center on the existing campus — is set to begin construction in April and an anticipated finish date in December 2012.
Mark your calendar. Peninsula Interfaith Action is holding its ninth annual Community Heroes Awards Luncheon Friday, April 23 to honor Assemblyman Jerry Hill as its public sector community hero; Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital as the private sector community hero; and local members of PIA congregations. For more information contact piaoffice@sbcglobal.net.
NFL star Chad Ochocinco is partnering up with two-time champion — and Menlo-Atherton High School alum — Cheryl Burke on the latest season of "Dancing with the Stars.” Burke was eliminated during the last season with partner actor Cristián de la Fuente. Previously she was eliminated with partners Wayne Newton and former "90210” star Ian Ziering. Burke successfully won the show with partners former 98 Degrees crooner Drew Lachey and NFL star Emmitt Smith.
The Half Moon Bay City Council passed a resolution to restrict the east portion of the Poplar Beach parking lot for vehicles towing horse trailers at a Monday night meeting.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s Tom Umberg will participate remotely in today’s board meeting in Sacramento from Camp Eggers, Afghanistan. Umberg is the board’s vice chair and has been deployed with the U.S. Army reserves.
It sounds more exciting than it probably is. Emergency response teams from Foster City, Belmont-San Carlos and Cal-Fire will participate in the San Mateo County Health System’s "Silver Dragon IV” emergency drill March 11. In the exercise, members of the response teams will go door-to-door in Foster City to deliver earthquake preparedness information from 9 a.m. to noon.
Speaking of drills, on March 24 the county Probation Department will hold a table-top simulation of an escape from juvenile hall. The drill is meant to help the department fix problems in existing policy and safety procedures — snafus that may have played a role in murder defendant Josue Orozco, then 17, escape the newly opened Youth Services Center in February 2008 by scaling a wall with the help of two other wards.
The reporters’ notebook is a weekly collection of facts culled from the notebooks of the Daily Journal staff. It appears in the Thursday edition.
