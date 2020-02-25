Editor,
Young people on the Peninsula urgently need state leadership that fully grasps the enormous magnitude of our housing crisis and its catastrophic effects on economic justice and environmental sustainability.
The Peninsula Young Democrats had the privilege of hearing from every state Senate candidate in the District 13 race and we overwhelmingly concluded that Shelly Masur is the candidate who takes these threats to California’s future — and takes us, the embodiment of California’s future — most seriously.
More than any other candidate in this race, Shelly gets that young individuals and families are starving for bold policies on housing and transportation, without which many of us will be forced to stop calling the Bay Area home.
Her record as a councilwoman and school board member in Redwood City makes it clear she understands the issues Peninsula residents face and can unite stakeholders on actionable solutions. We need leaders determined to enact thoughtful, evidence-based policies to break the status quo that’s gutting our region of teachers, first responders and young families, threatening the security of our growing elder population and driving up carbon emissions by creating legions of Super Commuters. I urge all voters seeking a stable and sustainable future for themselves and the region to vote for Shelly Masur in the March 3 primary election.
Karen Tkach Tuzman
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.