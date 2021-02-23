Editor,
It seems that every day I read a report concerning another American citizen who has been fired, silenced, humiliated, socially ostracized, cancelled or otherwise punished for daring to oppose the ideology of “wokeness” that exerts such influence in education, the entertainment industry, sports, journalism, corporate America and government.
Let’s face it, the civil rights movement has been replaced by absurd identity politics and many of us have been dumbed down by the internet and intentionally been made more insecure, angry and hateful by social media, so we put up with being placed in categories and being judged by how we look rather than who we are.
The mobs who spent the summer tearing down statues of the men who wrote our constitution were sending us a rather unambiguous message, weren’t they? It’s not about slavery, it’s about tearing up the Bill of Rights.
First they come for Trump fans, next they come for independents like me, then they come for traditional liberals, then it’s too late to resist.
History really does repeat itself.
Cory Roay
Belmont
