Editor,
I’m voting for Amourence Lee for City Council for a simple reason: She has a vision for an affordable, inclusive future for all San Mateans.
Plus, she puts in the work — overtime — nearly every day. Not only does Lee show up and do her homework for City Council meetings, she’s spent a ton of extra time during the pandemic sharing valuable information with residents about crucial resources: COVID-19 testing, how to get help with the rent, how to get grants and business loans, and even which restaurants are open downtown (she even made a map showing dining options).
Also, Lee’s campaign is funded almost entirely by locals. This is not true of all candidates. A discussion on Nextdoor revealed that Lisa Diaz Nash has benefited from well over $100,000 in contributions from the California Apartment Association, a Sacramento-based PAC for landlords. (You can check campaign donation sources here: https://www.southtechhosting.com/SanMateoCity/CampaignDocsWebRetrieval/).
There’s also a personal reason I’m voting for Amo Lee. For 23 years, I’ve lived in San Mateo’s North Central neighborhood, one of the most diverse, and economically most challenged, on the Peninsula — thanks to past years of redlining. During that time, I’ve noticed that the City Council and various city departments tend to overlook North Central. I am glad we have a North Central voice on the council, representing the diversity and the resilience of this beautiful community.
Dylan Tweney
San Mateo
(2) comments
Past 20 years of redlining? Got any evidence of that? I think you are telling a pretty big fib there Dylan. Most people do not know that Amourence Lee was appointed as a council member and not elected. She is responsible for bringing a political agenda into our city hall that aligns with Black Lives Matter, the uber left who pound racial equity and social justice and are behind defund the police. If you want more parades down El Camino with malcontents outside our city, dressed in black and hiding their faces, Ms. Lee is for you. Amourence Lee does not represent the people of San Mateo, she is supported by left wing activists who want to bring fundamental change to our city and whose organizations hate America and our collective history.
CC--if Lee was appointed, then your real gripe should be with the current council who appointed her.
