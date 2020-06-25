Editor,
I was so disgusted and disappointed on a recent night around 7 p.m. when I decided to go for a walk. I stepped outside and everyone I saw, every family walking and/or walking their dog was not masked. I looked up in the air out of sheer disgust and yelled, “where’s everyone’s GD masks? That’s all we have to do! Please people, as a dedicated health care worker for Sequoia Hospital for the last 33 years, it’s the very least we can all do.
Sharon Levine
San Carlos
