Editor,
In John Pimentel’s letter to the San Mateo Daily Journal “Self-financing and independence” on Aug. 12, he said: “Here is how I look at it. I care so deeply about my independence that I’ve raided my savings account to have the opportunity to serve on the San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees. Self-financing my campaign allows me the political and intellectual independence to owe allegiance to no person or group other than good public policy and common sense.”
Well, here’s how I see it: By campaigning in my district through engaging voters to talk about the issues affecting them and asking for donations, I am building trust and confidence in my ability to represent their interests for the community college district. I seek the “opportunity” to serve by being accountable to the people who elect me. They are not special interest groups — they are the people! While it may be legal to spend as much as you wish to campaign for the community college district, is that democracy in action? My campaign has been entirely funded by small individual donors — no unions, no special interest groups. My “allegiance” is only to the people.
Pimentel has spent $200,393 on this election [$150,000 loan to himself; $13,158 from contributions (53 donors)]. My campaign has raised and spent $20,128; $18,694 from contributions (203 donors)]. Pimentel has spent over $150,000 on paid advertising; his version of “campaigning!”
Ask yourselves: what is being bought here?
Lisa Hicks-Dumanske
Redwood City
