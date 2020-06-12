Editor,
The well-organized San Mateo protests were a credit to organizers, demonstrators and police. Marchers communicated strong positions and SMPD exhibited willingness to listen and collaborate.
The extra protective gear at the end was reassuring to me. Marchers were observed putting rocks in backpacks on the way. Some protesters tried to scale police department walls and an armed subject was spotted on a business roof. Instead of dispersing at the end, some tried to gain access to Hillsdale Boulevard leading to Highway 101 or Hillsdale Shopping Center. Earlier and elsewhere, organized looters used stolen cars to circle and block roads during the ransacking of Stanford stores. In San Francisco, thieves had waiting vans for property stolen from smashed windows, and videos of Bay Area and national violence demonstrated a clear possible threat after the march ended. These attempts were a clear threat and distracted from the demonstrators important message.
The strong but calm San Mateo Police Department display sent a clear message to organized outsiders: The community of San Mateo and our police department stand together on the need for change, but support protection of our people and property.
Well done on both sides.
C. Gillett
San Mateo
(1) comment
Agreed
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.