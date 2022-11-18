Editor,
Watch what happens with the Republicans in the majority of the House of Representatives. They will immediately conduct partisan and revenge politics, by conducting “witch hunt” investigations that will reveal no evidence of wrongdoing. They will make false accusations against Democrats and President Biden, including false conspiracy theories. They will continue to subvert and obstruct the Democrats and President Biden at every step. They will push racist, homophobic and anti-immigrant legislation. In the meantime, they will do absolutely nothing for America and the American people, who they are suppose to represent, just like what they have done for the last six years.
