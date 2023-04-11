I had mixed feelings in reading the April 4 article about San Mateo’s Earth Day statement and planned activities. I was excited to see the city call out cars as the number one source of greenhouse gas emissions in San Mateo; we should attack the primary cause of the problem. Unfortunately, I was less excited to read about the programs that the city is promoting in the face of this existential threat — repairing broken toys and clothing, family gardening, zero waste soup, a seed library, and a few others (including some good ones like home electrification).
In its two previous meetings, the San Mateo City Council has failed to get serious about the primary causes of climate change. The council proposed removing the bike lanes around San Mateo High and College Park Elementary schools to create more free evening car and truck parking. It also endorsed the continued use of gas-powered leaf blowers in all neighborhoods, even though these noisy and dirty nuisances emit as much carbon in one hour as a Toyota Camry would over 1,000 miles.
If we aren’t willing to take real steps to save the planet, let’s not pretend that we are trying to do so.
