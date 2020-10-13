Editor,

During the long journey of COVID-19, there has been little hope and a tremendous sense of loss. Whether an actual loss or the loss of connection with others due to the shelter in place. There is not a glimmer, but a beacon of hope in this November’s election in Lisa Diaz Nash who is running for San Mateo City Council.

Lisa Diaz Nash is a candidate of and for the community. We need Lisa’s proven business and nonprofit executive experience to formulate (by listening to the community) and execute a recovery plan that will include all San Mateans. Lisa is the San Mateo Library Board president, which brings the same learning opportunities to all. Lisa also serves on the Measure S Oversight Committee which has been critical in street improvements and raising the levee in North Shoreview to address the consequences of sea level rise.

Lisa’s work with the Sister District Project has allowed her to build many relationships across the state and nation. Lisa will be able to leverage this experience to get the buy-in necessary to bring affordable housing and traffic improvements to San Mateo and our region.

Please join me in voting for Lisa Diaz Nash to fill one of two open seats on San Mateo City Council in this November’s election

Thomas Morgan

San Mateo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription