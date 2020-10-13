Editor,
During the long journey of COVID-19, there has been little hope and a tremendous sense of loss. Whether an actual loss or the loss of connection with others due to the shelter in place. There is not a glimmer, but a beacon of hope in this November’s election in Lisa Diaz Nash who is running for San Mateo City Council.
Lisa Diaz Nash is a candidate of and for the community. We need Lisa’s proven business and nonprofit executive experience to formulate (by listening to the community) and execute a recovery plan that will include all San Mateans. Lisa is the San Mateo Library Board president, which brings the same learning opportunities to all. Lisa also serves on the Measure S Oversight Committee which has been critical in street improvements and raising the levee in North Shoreview to address the consequences of sea level rise.
Lisa’s work with the Sister District Project has allowed her to build many relationships across the state and nation. Lisa will be able to leverage this experience to get the buy-in necessary to bring affordable housing and traffic improvements to San Mateo and our region.
Please join me in voting for Lisa Diaz Nash to fill one of two open seats on San Mateo City Council in this November’s election
Thomas Morgan
San Mateo
