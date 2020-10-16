Editor,
Our community colleges enable Peninsula residents to pursue their dreams for a better future. My late wife Nadia is one example. Cañada College made it possible for her to begin her undergraduate education, which she completed at Berkeley, before receiving her law degree at UC Hasting Law School. She went on to serve her community as Millbrae mayor and councilmember.
As a member of a family that benefitted from our community colleges, and as an elected member of the San Mateo County Community College Board, I have a unique perspective on the choice voters face between two qualified college board candidates.
I enthusiastically support my colleague Dave Mandelkern for re-election to the San Mateo County Community College Board, Trustee Area 3. His leadership skills are reflected in our record of accomplishments over many years. Dave has helped direct our district’s response to COVID-19, ensuring that we continue providing quality higher education and job training to tens of thousands of local residents during this pandemic.
Dave has been a fiercely independent watchdog over the years, asking the tough questions of our administration, to make our colleges even better. Our colleges face new challenges, given the likely funding cuts due to the impact of the pandemic on our local economy. Please look at Dave Mandelkern’s impressive record of effective stewardship over Cañada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College, and re-elect him this November.
Dave Mandelkern is the only choice for District 3.
Richard Holober
San Mateo
The letter writer is a member
of the San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.