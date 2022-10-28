Members of the San Carlos City Council who are beholden to Sacramento politicians are hellbent on moving San Carlos to a Redwood City development model. Large, multiuse apartment and condo projects that will drastically change our City of Good Living and not for the better. We need smart, critically thinking leaders who will push back against Sacramento politicians. Alex Kent is the choice for San Carlos City Council.
There’s a movement in the Bay Area to resist the state’s aggressive push to build more density into cities that do not have adequate infrastructure and an unchecked impact to the environment (research SB 35, please). The ongoing threat by the state to award control of local development to a judge and hand out local development to “Sacramento friendly” union backed developers is at stake. A sensible, realistic plan should be a top priority of new councilmembers and Alex Kent is committed to that task.
Other business required by the council may seem mundane but even small impacts to the quality of life we enjoy need independent thought and attention. Parks and recreation funding, fire preparedness, street expansion and walkability, tree punning regulations and the planning for a revamped Laurel Street are important. Let’s keep the city of San Carlos’ government officials accountable for the planning, management and a high quality of life with a strong, independent councilmember. Vote Alex Kent today.
