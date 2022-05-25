Editor,
Yesterday I received another mailer from Diane Papan’s campaign for Assembly with Trump’s face accusing Hale of not being a real Democrat and aligned with Trump.
It was beyond out of line and disheartening to see mudslinging in our elections. I immediately threw it in recycling because honestly I don’t want my children to see this. It is National Enquirer level trash. How is this acceptable? I was undecided. I now know who I can’t vote for.
Diane Westheimer
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.