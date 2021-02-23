Editor,
Sorry President Trump, Nancy Pelosi beat you and beat you real bad.
Nancy Pelosi got her “Great Wall” surrounding the entire Capitol and got it done over night.
Yup, over night. It’s more than 12 feet tall, protected by razor barbed wire and firmly constructed of reinforced steel.
Sorry President Trump, Nancy Pelosi constructed your “Dream Wall” around the entire Capitol overnight to protect her and you didn’t get your “Dream Wall” on the Southern border to protect us.
What say you, President Trump?
Emile Manara
Brisbane
