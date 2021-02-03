Editor,
In 1983, our current House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler beseeched President Clinton to pardon convicted terrorist Susan Rosenberg, who placed a bomb outside the U.S. Senate chamber in 1983 in an attempt to assassinate members of the U.S. Senate.
On Jan. 20, 2001, President Clinton “compassionately,” granted the Rosenberg pardon. Note that only by pure happenstance did Rosenberg’s Capitol assault result in no deaths as the blast shattered the second floor of the Senate wing.
The Rosenberg absolution depicts a succession of left-wing extremist events either forgiven or sanctioned by Democrats and their collaborators in the corporate media. The 2020 summer mayhems in our cities offers additional illustrations of progressive tolerance of ostensibly “peaceful protests” embracing looting, violence, death and destruction … in short, forbearance of domestic terrorism.
Nadler of late is openly outraged at the recent Capitol mayhem, as many of us are, while he endeavored years back to exonerate Rosenberg for her heinous undertaking to murder U.S. senators.
Tony Favero
Half Moon Bay
Well written, Mr. Favero. Unfortunately, we will see more murder and mayhem because the violence you’ve mentioned is now an acceptable form of protest. It is amusing that most murder and mayhem occurs in Democrat-led cities.
