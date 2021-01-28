Editor,
With the election behind us and the choice of 78% of San Mateo County voters, Joe Biden, now occupying the White House, many of us concerned about the last four years of chaotic, incompetent governance at the federal level can turn our attention back to local matters.
On two of the most crucial issues facing our state — climate change and housing — two Northern California cities took decisive action in the last week to build a more equitable, sustainable future.
First, Sacramento became the first city in the state to eliminate single-family-only zoning, by an 8-0 vote. By eliminating density-based restrictions in their city code, they will soon allow duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes by-right everywhere, enabling these more affordable “missing middle” housing types to flourish without drastically altering the feel of existing neighborhoods.
Second, Berkeley voted on Tuesday night to eliminate parking minimums in virtually all of the city, laying the groundwork for new housing development to promote walkable, bikeable, transit-oriented lifestyles.
Eliminating exclusionary, low-density zoning and parking minimums are crucial steps for improving affordability and reducing carbon emissions here on the Peninsula. The inclusive, sustainable cities of the future will make it easy for residents to get out of their cars and live healthy, active lifestyles, while allowing a greater diversity of people to live in them. Progressive city councils on the Peninsula, like those in Redwood City, San Mateo, and now South San Francisco, would do well to study these examples to our north.
Mike Dunham
Burlingame
(1) comment
Mike, good luck with your push in Burlingame for more housing and climate change. Do us a favor and stay out of San Mateo, we don't want you here. We will not interfere with Burlingame and you stay out of San Mateo's decision making, it is none of your business. deal?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.