I am an 82-year-old, longtime resident of San Mateo and have seen lots of changes in my lifetime. Sadly, some of the choices my generation made hoping for an easier, more comfortable lifestyle has caused many of today’s challenges. To be a good ancestor, we must now look at least seven generations ahead because we now see how short-term gain can very often cause long-term problems. Today we are facing a very serious climate crisis and there is no easy answer. Clearly we must make some tough choices about our use of resources and the impact we are having on a planet that is simply unable to support and meet our demands.
I have grandchildren and feel responsible for their future. I am ready to make some tough choices about my lifestyle to assure the generations to come, when I am no longer alive, will have a meaningful life. Creature comforts and having more does not make life better even though we think so. My years have taught me it is all about relationships, meaning and purpose that make getting up each day a happy choice.
We have been told we don't have the years you talk about to make the necessary changes. We can't wait for other states to join us as each state has its own problems and needs to be addressed. San Mateo County and our neighbors can and must start now to make the tough decisions and demonstrate what is possible. Short-term thinking will not work. We must look carefully at cause and effect and make choices that will allow Life to continue for generations to come.
