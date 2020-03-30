Editor,
I’m responding to Ed Kahl’s comments “ways to prevent the spread” in the letter to the editor 3/26/20. Mr. Kahl recommends hydroxychloroquine and Z-Pak treatment as a remedy for COVID-19. In a TIME article from 3/24/20 by Alice Park “President Trump Called Hydroxychloroquine a Game Changer,” Dr. David Sullivan, professor of microbiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health says, “right now, we have no clinical evidence that it works.”
Ed seems to believe that a 14-day self-quarantine period is sufficient time for the COVID-19 to run its course. You can not impose an arbitrary deadline on a virus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White Coronavirus Task Force said, “You don’t make the timeline; the virus makes the timeline.”
Art Gonzalez
San Bruno
