Editor,
Wouldn’t you just love to be a fly on the wall in the smoke-filled, back room of the Republican power brokers? They are in a difficult and fascinating dilemma. Do they stick by their downward spiraling candidate knowing that Pelosi will delay the official call for impeachment until the most opportune time for her party or do they jump ship? Or do they actually try to move the impeachment process forward, get enough Republican senators to join with the lock-step Democrats to remove The Donald and try to give themselves six months to find a new competitive duo to run for office? Imagine a ticket of Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice or Nikki Haley. Do we really see a duo emerging out of the Democratic quagmire who could defeat them? You just know that this conversation is taking place somewhere. It would be fun to be that fly.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
