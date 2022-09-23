I don’t think Crick, Watson, and Franklin ever imagined that their discovery of the structure of DNA would have the implications for crime solving that it has. It is very hard for a criminal to commit a crime and not leave some physical evidence behind e.g., hair, fibers, fingerprints, soil, or blood at the scene. This is especially true of violent crimes.
Senate Bill 1228 is designed protect sexual assault victims’ privacy by prohibiting DNA profiles from victims from being used for any purpose other than to identify the perpetrator in their assault. If victims of sexual assault have themselves committed crimes, there are other victims. Don’t they deserve that all the resources available to law enforcement be used to find and punish the perpetrator? Where is justice for them?
