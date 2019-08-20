Editor,
After a two-year investigation costing $30 million and mostly staffed by former Clinton and DNC attorneys, former FBI director, Robert Mueller, found no evidence of a crime. Mueller admitted in his congressional testimony that he was not impeded by the Justice Department in his investigation. His saying that he didn’t exonerate President Trump was exposed as a cheap shot when he couldn’t cite a case in which a prosecutor had exonerated someone. That’s because a prosecutor’s job is to either indict or to not indict. However, Democrats have the constitutional right to impeach Trump, but it’s highly unlikely after the Mueller report.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.