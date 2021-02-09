Editor,
Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate will be a revelation to most people who never heard that Trump told the crowd of 40,000 protestors on the Capitol Mall “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” Trump is now being impeached for “inciting a riot” but the silence from Democrats was deafening during six months of violent BLM protests that killed 25 people and destroyed billions worth of private property.
But by Democrats’ double standard, Chuck Schumer didn’t incite violence when he threatened Supreme Court Justices by saying “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
Democrats held the FBI and CIA harmless for using KGB-style tactics to spy on the Republicans’ campaign. But Trump was impeached for acting within his constitutional right to withhold foreign aid to Ukraine, while it was OK for VP Joe Biden to do the same thing to protect a $3 million bribe to his son. Pelosi rejected the Republicans offer of $2 trillion for a COVID relief bill last October but if Republicans had done so they’d have had “blood on their hands.”
People are entitled to their opinions but not double standards that are tearing our country apart as it undermines free speech and the rule of law.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
