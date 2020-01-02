Editor,
I’m discouraged from reading the negative, divisive comments regarding my friend Donna Colson. Having been Donna’s friend and contractor for more than 20 years gives me firsthand knowledge of a person who is not only a great employer but is also generous, encouraging, affirming and who treats everyone with the utmost respect and confidence. A prominent example of her character is when one of my laborers was working in a ditch, and Donna stepped in to thank him for his great and hard work, in high heels no less. I was so impressed with that.
My employees would happily do anything for Donna because she brings such generosity and respect for everyone. She will also bring us sandwiches, doughnuts, coffee or treats from Copenhagen bakery, much to our delight. Donna is affectionately known to all us contractors as the “client from heaven.” Donna has demonstrated her ability to work well with others, has provided jobs using her own funds and has shown her independence through her own job and being an entrepreneur for the community. Nominating Donna for mayor and now for council the second time is the best thing the voters of Burlingame did.
Steven Grabianowski
Redwood City
