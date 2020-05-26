Editor,
This past week, Donald Trump Jr. posted a comment that suggested that former Vice President Joe Biden was a pedophile. It begs the question, what sort of sick individual would even think to post such garbage? Then again, when you look at his family lineage, the answer speaks for itself. Vote.
Al Comolli
Millbrae
(3) comments
Mr. Comolli, I don't know why you're not outraged at the garbage related to the Christine Blasey-Ford, Covington, Jussie Smollett, Russian collusion, and impeachment hoaxes. What do they have in common? Supported by the Democrats and the lamestream media who are guided by hate. How many people would allow Joe to sniff the hair of their daughters and granddaughters (video evidence), or allow their kids or grandkids to scratch Joe's hairy legs (interview with Biden)?
Joe has had problems keeping his hands off women of every age. I know Al is upset that the Democrats have such a poor candidate in Biden, but don't blame Trump, blame the Democrat establishment and the DNC. Poor Joe, now he is even losing his mind. Sad.
Yeah, it's a shame that Joe isn't a stable genius.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.