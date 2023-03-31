The Bay Area Air Quality Management District’s new rules banning the sale of gas water heaters starting in 2027 and gas furnaces in 2029 have inspired several editorials, guest opinion pieces and letters to the editor in this newspaper. Many of the comments in these pieces have focused on the difficulty of homeowners being able the afford the cost of the heat pump water heaters and HVAC systems that will have to be installed when gas-powered equipment reaches the end of its useful life.
However, what these comments are missing is that there are local and federal programs that will substantially reduce the upfront costs of installing heat pump water heaters and HVAC systems. Peninsula Clean Energy in San Mateo County offers homeowner rebates of up to $3,000 for heat pump water heaters and up to $3,500 for heat pump HVAC systems, as well as up to $10,000 in interest-free loans. At the federal level, provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act will offer subsidies to homeowners of up to $14,000 for heat pump systems, including panel upgrades and wiring, for households with less than 150% of median income for the area. It’s also likely that the state will jump in with its own subsidy programs at some point.
The problem is that few people are currently aware of these programs. Hopefully, as we move toward 2027 when the BAAQMD rules first take effect, these programs will become more widely known, including information on who is eligible and how to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.