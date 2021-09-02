Editor,
For the past several months, actually for the past several years, a narrative has been circulating regarding the housing problem in California. Let me clarify, we have an affordable housing issue and not surprisingly language about affordable housing was absent in the two bills working their way through the Legislature in Sacramento. Why is that?
These bills were structured not to benefit our communities but to benefit the elected officials we voted into office to represent us. They continue to erode local control over local development and circumvent environmental concerns.
Community development should not be controlled by state planners, but by local governments that know and can address the needs, and impacts upon, their local communities.
These elected officials are supposed to be serving us and what is in the best interest of our individual communities. Instead, they are serving our communities up on a silver platter to special interests and disregarding the voices of their constituents.
It has been said many times before but obviously ignored by Assemblymembers Mullin and Berman and Sen. Becker that the infrastructure required to maintain appropriate levels of public services, including police, fire, parks, transportation, water supply, schools and sewers varies greatly from one city to another. Do they recognize that these bills are a “one size fits all” solution rather than taking into consideration the differences in our communities?
Einstein said: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Are we reelecting legislators and expecting something different?
Linda Koelling
Foster City
