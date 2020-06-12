Editor,
In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, just one of many tragic incidences of racial injustice toward black Americans, what followed reveals that our nation is not yet what most aspire it to be. One where each and every one of us are equal, enjoy the same rights, and receive the same treatment regardless of race and the color of our skin.
What’s evident is that black lives appear to not have the same value as the rest of us. While the murderers of Mr. Floyd should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, this isn’t just a problem of bad law enforcement. What we have is systemic failure, where black people have been subjected to 400+ years of brutality, deadly oppression and injustice.
While the civil rights movement has made many advances, we, as a nation, have a lot more work to do. It is incumbent that we demand justice through accountability and change.
Our failing criminal justice system needs a major overhaul of its treatment of people of color. We must recognize institutional racism exists and it disproportionately damages the black community. We need to address and channel meaningful resources to black communities (examples being health care, education, economic mobility, job training) to provide an equal path for success. We need to provide tools to uplift black communities and for real opportunities for them to advance and lead equitable lives.
These reforms and opportunities are far overdue. We cannot and should not continue the status quo or reform at the current, stagnant pace. Black lives matter then, now and forever.
Sam Hindi
Foster City
The letter writer is a member
of the Foster City Council.
(1) comment
Way to go Sam by jumping on the racial component to stir up a problem that does not exist. A innocent man was killed by a corrupt cop in Minneapolis. Our local elected officials must stop blowing this thing up to levels that are not good for our community. This happened in Minnesota, stop fanning the flames of cops being racist, it is simply not true and very reckless and dangerous for elected officials to do.
