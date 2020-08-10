Editor,
It’s not good when a columnist doesn’t bother to check the facts.
Mark Simon mixed up candidates running for different seats on the Community College Board, saying they’re “in the very same race.” Wrong. He omits one candidate who has filed, and includes one who is not running and hasn’t even filed. Wrong again.
In attempting to rebut my column of last year (slow news day, Mark?) Simon wrote that I was incorrect in saying that state law requires not less than 50% of community colleges’ budgets be for faculty salaries. Education Code Section 84362 says I’m correct. Simon, is wrong. Again.
Mr. Simon’s interest, of course, remains his membership in the upscale San Mateo Athletic Club, where he staunchly resists allowing people of less wealth to participate. Fortunately, the Board of Trustees is working on improving the management of SMAC, which should retain the programs which Mr. Simon and many others can afford, as well as enabling people of less means to participate as well.
A sign at SMAC reads, “Lockers, showers and vanity areas are reserved for SMAC members. Student locker and shower facilities are available in Building B.” The Club was built with revenue from people like Mark Simon, in mind, not students.
Bill Collins
Pacifica
