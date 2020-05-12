Editor,
The shutdown has served its purpose and is no longer needed because the curve has flattened in the United States and California. People under 50 can safely go back to work with little more risk of dying from the coronavirus than from the flu. People under 50 accounted for only .3% of all COVID deaths in the United States and most of those had other life-threatening illnesses.
If our economy crashes it will cause far more deaths than the coronavirus. There’ll be nothing left on the shelves of stores. The lives and livelihoods of millions of workers and the survival of most businesses depend on going back to work now. This will also allow our least at-risk population to help build up our herd immunity. This may be the only way to defeat the virus if a vaccine isn’t found, as was the case for SARS, HIV and many other viruses.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
