Editor,
I am honestly shocked every time I read the Daily Journal. Very rarely do I find a newspaper so dishonest, partisan and agenda based.
The reporting from the Daily Journal solely promotes progressive ideology at the cost of truth. Almost every article I read in the Daily Journal paints the progressive policies the state of California enforces with a positive light despite the reality of the situation.
For instance, I have been reading about employee shortages around the country and at no point do any of the brilliant minds at the Daily Journal mention how the sprawling vaccine mandates could be affecting employee shortages. Instead I am reading cushioned stories about how there’s a serious problem and it could be due to workers being wary of going back to work in a pandemic. I didn’t see any quotes supporting the notion of workers being wary of COVID, yet I certainly saw speculation.
I just hope the staff at the Daily Journal sees how translucent their agenda based works are and how lazy it is to just reprint articles from The Associated Press.
Ethan Pearson
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.