Well we need to go and share our bottles of serotonin now. Yes we need to try to help all our Trump voting friends who will now be suffering from having their Fox News bubbles breaking and are faced with some undeniable realities.

COVID-19 is real and masks will help. Human induced climate change is happening as well. No amount of clutching at their loaded firearms and flags can be of help any longer. I think we Biden voters were feeling a small dose of this depression on election night but then were relieved after the full vote count started to appear.

Yes we need to follow Biden’s advice and reach out and help our poor buddies to get the nation back on a rational track and brace ourselves to work on real issues and not the magical thinking that stood in for Trump’s make believe. Let’s all pitch in here.

Mike Caggiano

San Mateo

