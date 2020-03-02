Editor,
Love the front page from Feb. 26 (“Audit: $36M didn’t make it to schools”). At the same time that the state is pushing Proposition 13 to increase school funding, the state auditor says that the lottery, which we were told would supplement school funds, hasn’t been properly run resulting in a $36 million shortage to the same schools? I swear this sounds like a good Seinfeld episode or the public has been duped so long they don’t know or care anymore and will vote for whatever our “leaders” in Sacramento tell us to?
Robert Lingaas
Rocklin
