Editor,
I’m writing this letter to raise awareness about the destruction of the only community garden in Daly City, along with over 200 mature trees. This garden is an oasis of nature among the concrete jungle of Daly City. At the garden we nurture native California plants, fruit, vegetables and herbs, all for the benefit of the community. Daly City is the sixth densest city in the United States and has elevated levels of asthma and diabetes, we need this garden more than ever.
All of this is at risk of destruction. The garden is located on public land that the Jefferson Union High School District manages. They plan to bulldoze our garden to build a 14-story market-rate apartment tower. This would be a devastating blow to our community. Daly City already has one of the worst natural environments in San Mateo County with less than 5% urban canopy of trees.
The stated purpose of this project is to raise funds for the district, a noble goal. However, we feel the price of this project is too high. Why should Daly City residents have to give up our garden for apartments we cannot afford to live in? The school district should take this funding issue to the ballot, via parcel tax. This would evenly distribute the burden, also there is precedence for this. Previous parcel taxes have passed with over 60% community support.
Please sign our petition (change.org/dalycitygarden) and come visit the garden! (859 Campus Drive, Daly City).
Eddy Holman
Daly City
