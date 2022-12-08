The Dec. 5 San Mateo City Council meeting was a doozy. Attendees were split down the middle about appointing a mayor that night. Half expressed the desire to seat a fifth councilmember first, via a balanced council consensus, rather than allowing this all-important decision to fall to a single person — the mayor. Residents stayed until 3 a.m., understanding the critical outcome, which could have decadeslong impacts. For example, one resident noted: “Land use decisions for the next 20 years depend on us getting this (method of choosing the final councilmember) right.” So, it was certainly no small thing, to which councilmembers Diaz-Nash and Newsom fully acknowledged and agreed.
The other half of the audience was ready for business as usual, giving many reasons why Lee should be named mayor right then — including the idea that fires, floods and earthquakes that might occur without a mayor for the proposed weeklong postponement could be the end of us (Seriously).
With the room divided, Lee, whose supporters repeated the fact that she represented all San Mateans with her at-large seat, chose to ignore 50% of her constituents to dig in her heels until the wee hours, even after her two main concerns were assuaged by the city attorney. Finally, Councilmember Loraine, Lee’s partner on the dais all evening, saw the deadlock “insanity” the city manager referenced hours before and mercifully voted with Diaz-Nash and Newsom to continue the meeting two days later.
Extremely interesting to witness. Wonder where the chips will fall?
