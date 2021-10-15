Editor,
I am hopeful that the San Carlos City Council will soon vote to send me $2,000 in hero pay, as was done for city employees (“San Carlos approves pandemic bonuses” in the Oct. 13 edition of the Daily Journal).
During the pandemic, I obeyed all health regulations, worked from home (thus saving on commuting costs), and took other steps to ensure my personal safety while fulfilling all obligations, including paying sales taxes and property tax. As a taxpayer and voter, I realize that city employees can be replaced by taxpayers but taxpayers cannot be replaced by city employees. Taxpayers should come first. Alas, I am not a member of a union that can contribute to campaign funds, but I am sure that is not important to councilmembers. After all, unions bargained for their compensation, and adding $2,000 to it would violate the contract. Please send the check promptly. Thank you.
P.S. I am sure that the staff members of local stores, who were exposed to COVID far more than most city employees, will also receive checks.
Darwin Patnode
San Carlos
