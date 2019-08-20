Editor,
SamTrans made a wise decision by adding a route going from Foster City to San Francisco (“Express buses set for rollout” in the Aug. 8 edition of the Daily Journal). The new FCX bus is a quick and pleasant ride. Whether you commute to San Francisco for work or simply want to spend a day in the beautiful city by the Bay without having to worry about driving yourself and having to pay ridiculously high parking fees, the FCX is the way to go.
Beverly Paterson
Foster City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.