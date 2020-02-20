Editor,
If you live in California Senate District 13 (Jerry Hill is terming out as our current senator), I urge you to vote for Sally Lieber. In a primary field of strong Democratic candidates, she is the standout. Sally was an outstanding member of the California Assembly (speaker pro tempore), and is the only candidate with legislative experience at the state level, so she will hit the ground running. In the Assembly, she authored bills on human trafficking protection, established the San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority, raised the minimum wage, religious freedom/civil marriage protection, workplace toxics, clean air and special education, among others.
Sally is a champion for underserved communities, the environment and social justice — she is famous for her good works in and out of government. Check out Sally Lieber’s excellent qualifications and impressive legislative record at her website: votesally.org.
Ashleigh Evans
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.