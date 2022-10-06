Despite the Navy’s attempts to pin the blame on Ryan Sawyer Mays, an internal investigation completed last year found that three dozen officers on board the ship could be considered responsible for the inferno. A report stated that “repeated failures” by an “inadequately prepared crew” led to an “ineffective fire response.”
These failures included lapses in training, poor communication, and the fact that “no member of the crew” knew the location of, or how to use, a fire control button. Even if the button had been pushed, the report continued, some 87% of all fire stations on board had faulty equipment or had not been inspected.
It was only a $1.2 billion amphibious assault ship that was sold for scrap at taxpayer expense because of the incompetence from the captain on down. This makes you wonder how the Pentagon keeps getting more and more of our taxpayer dollars to misuse.
