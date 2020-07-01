Editor,
Now that the San Carlos City Council has arbitrarily enacted an ordinance blocking vehicles from driving on Laurel Street for the benefit of restaurant owners and bank managers (“Praise, concern for San Carlos street closures” in the June 20-21 edition of the Daily Journal), how long will it now take emergency responders to quickly come to the aid of a heart attack victim, or a choking restaurant patron or a building fire on Laurel if the street is now fully blocked to all vehicles? How long will this cut down on response time to save a life, or property?
Clearly, the priority of this city’s bureaucracy is misguided when it considers the restaurant owner’s welfare of first importance over the safety of the entire community.
Michael Safranek
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.