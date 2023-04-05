Regarding the April 4 story: “Too much of a good thing?,” for those who are suffering and will suffer from the destructive impacts of this winter/spring’s astounding precipitation, the answer is a resounding yes. For the rest of us, “too much of a good thing” resonates, but we are still able to breathe a sigh of relief that our reservoirs are full and our groundwater replenished.
Despite being the rainiest winter on record and the drought officially declared over in the majority of the state, we must remind ourselves, however, that this will likely only be a temporary situation. According to weather pundits and climate experts, dry winters are becoming the norm, punctuated by years such as this year. In other words, sooner rather than later, drought will return. Fossil-fuel, deforestation-driven climate chaos is clearly in charge and increasingly dictating crazy swings in weather patterns.
For this reason, diminishing our vigilance is not an option. We must plan for the future and continue water conservation measures. Now is not the time to, for instance, double our shower time, start planning a new grass lawn instead xeriscaping it, or run washing machines and dishwashers without full loads.
Just like the wisdom of putting earnings into a checking account for current expenses while saving for future use, the same goes for water. If we play our cards right, our reservoirs will stay fuller longer in the next drought. And, with the next drought, we will want all the savings that we can get.
