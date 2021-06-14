Editor,

We can reduce vaccine hesitancy by asking local TV stations to stop showing close-ups of people receiving shots. Needle phobia is common.

Every night, I see two or three close-ups of needles puncturing arms. It doesn't bother me, but some people freak out. A nurse recently told me that a grown man who claimed to have no problem with needles instantly fainted when she approached him with the hypodermic. She had to summon help to carry him away.

Also, reverse psychology might overcome hesitancy. People want things that are hard to get. (Remember toilet paper mania?) Instead of offering rewards for vaccinations, set a deadline (say, Aug. 1) and announce that shots thereafter will cost $1,000 out-of-pocket, regardless of insurance. We might see a stampede.

Tom R. Halfhill

Burlingame

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription