We can reduce vaccine hesitancy by asking local TV stations to stop showing close-ups of people receiving shots. Needle phobia is common.
Every night, I see two or three close-ups of needles puncturing arms. It doesn't bother me, but some people freak out. A nurse recently told me that a grown man who claimed to have no problem with needles instantly fainted when she approached him with the hypodermic. She had to summon help to carry him away.
Also, reverse psychology might overcome hesitancy. People want things that are hard to get. (Remember toilet paper mania?) Instead of offering rewards for vaccinations, set a deadline (say, Aug. 1) and announce that shots thereafter will cost $1,000 out-of-pocket, regardless of insurance. We might see a stampede.
Tom R. Halfhill
Burlingame
