Editor,
I am saddened and outraged by the latest three mass killings in a week. On July 28, a 19-year-old shooter killed three — including a 6-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl — and wounded 12 others at the Gilroy Garlic Festival; then on on Aug. 3, another gunman killed 20 and wounded 26 others at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas; then on Aug. 4, another gunman killed nine and wounded several others in Dayton, Ohio. An assault-style weapon was used in the first two shootings.
In addition to the usual thoughts and prayers, the U.S. Senate should at least begin addressing gun violence in the United States by taking up two gun control bills passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.
The first calls for universal background checks on all firearms purchases. The second would extend the review period for a background check from three to 10 days. In addition, it is about time for Congress to pass the assault weapon ban introduced by U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (the 2019 version).
Unfortunately, gun violence has become as American as baseball, hot dogs and apple pie.
Ralph E. Stone
San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.