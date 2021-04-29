Editor,
Most media have given ample space to a certain demographic that keeps on hammering on racism and white privilege. It is time that these same media allow for a different perspective of this complicated but mostly biased reporting.
In the last week, the DJ had two opinion pieces by representatives of the NAACP who both perpetuated stories out of context about the deplorable perils that Black folks face. Without asking, they also dragged in the non-monolithic brown demographic, possibly to fortify more sympathy for their subjective points.
There are many Black politicians and educators who do not subscribe to the worn out mantra of the NAACP. Why would these same NAACP leaders support school systems and major city administrations that are run by selected minority demographics that continue to hamper the progress of the constituents that they pretend to represent?
Please note that neither author offered any solutions other than blaming everyone else for the disastrous systems that their agenda itself foisted upon the referenced population. The vast majority of black on black murders occur in cities run by Black politicians. School districts in our large cities are mostly run by Black administrators. Yet, Black students, according to the Department of Education, are consistently scoring well below the acceptable norm in terms of reading and math skills. These authors lack introspection. Yes, much needs and can be done but we all need to start with being honest about root causes. That is an inconvenient truth.
Dirk van Ulden
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.