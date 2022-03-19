Editor,
Is Critical Race Theory coming to our high schools? The San Mateo Union High School District passed the racial equity policy for seven high schools on Jan. 20. It seems to follow the CRT agenda. Speakers for and against this policy had good points but many were not heard.
CRT is a theory that’s about focusing on a person’s race — the color of their skin — and it fosters division. It creates dissatisfied with one’s outward appearances rather than looking at each person as unique. Instead of empowering each person to be the best they can, following CRT develops a “victim” mentality. Imposing CRT on children only serves to segregate them, in this already isolating time.
Why not set our sights on unity? We should be treating each child as having a diversity of gifts and talents that can contribute to society. On the positive, like love, and friendships, and help young people navigate this tough world with encouragement instead of hate. Because that’s what CRT is — it’s hate. It’s being critical of people based on their race without regard for the beauty inside each person, especially a child.
Three of the five board members are up for election this year — Peter Hanley, Linda Lees Dwyer and Robert Griffin. Having a fresh set of new candidates will help our young minds focus on what’s ahead for them in a positive light rather than dwelling on the dark past.
Read the actual policy/regulation: SMUHSD.org: Board Agenda 1/20/22, scroll to J17. Read AR 0415.1 and BP 0415.1 Hear it on YouTube: SUHSD 1/20/2022 pick the 3:56 one.
Laura Aden
Redwood City
