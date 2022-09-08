Editor,
Thanks to Mark Simon for his Sept. 1 column pointing out some behavior surrounding upcoming elections that he calls “downright weird” and “risky” and I call eyebrow raising. Namely, that San Mateo-Foster City school board trustee Noelia Corzo accepted campaign donations from the district’s superintendent, Diego Ochoa. As a sitting school board member, Corzo accepted a significant monetary donation to her campaign for county supervisor, then participated in his performance review and voted to give him a 15% raise. Was this a quid pro quo transaction? While we don’t have the answer, these financial peculiarities raise serious ethical concerns and smacks of impropriety.
